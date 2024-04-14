Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Jupiter Fund Management's (LON:JUP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Jupiter Fund Management investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.034 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.069 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jupiter Fund Management has a trailing yield of approximately 7.7% on its current stock price of UK£0.891. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Jupiter Fund Management lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Jupiter Fund Management reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Jupiter Fund Management's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has Jupiter Fund Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Jupiter Fund Management and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example - Jupiter Fund Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

