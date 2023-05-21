Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying TI Fluid Systems' (LON:TIFS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase TI Fluid Systems' shares on or after the 25th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.025 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TI Fluid Systems has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of £1.316. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. TI Fluid Systems's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 25% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. TI Fluid Systems reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, five years ago, TI Fluid Systems has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid TI Fluid Systems? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in TI Fluid Systems and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for TI Fluid Systems that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

