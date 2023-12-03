Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Vp's (LON:VP.) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Vp plc (LON:VP.) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Vp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.38 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Vp has a trailing yield of 5.9% on the current share price of £6.325. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Vp paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Vp generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 66% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Vp's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Vp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Vp has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Vp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share are flat, at least Vp has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Vp.

With that being said, if you're still considering Vp as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Vp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

