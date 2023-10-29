Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying AmeriServ Financial's (NASDAQ:ASRV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, AmeriServ Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AmeriServ Financial has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of $2.55. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AmeriServ Financial is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that AmeriServ Financial's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is AmeriServ Financial worth buying for its dividend? AmeriServ Financial's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering AmeriServ Financial as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AmeriServ Financial (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

