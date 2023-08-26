Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying First National Financial's (TSE:FN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase First National Financial's shares on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$2.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First National Financial has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current stock price of CA$37.91. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether First National Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First National Financial paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that First National Financial's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First National Financial has delivered 6.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Is First National Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First National Financial's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with First National Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First National Financial you should be aware of.

