Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Lincoln National's (NYSE:LNC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Lincoln National's shares on or after the 6th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lincoln National has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current stock price of $24.69. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lincoln National paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Lincoln National was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lincoln National has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Lincoln National for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get past the idea of Lincoln National paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Lincoln National. For example - Lincoln National has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

