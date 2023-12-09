Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Pembina Pipeline's (TSE:PPL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Pembina Pipeline's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.67 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$2.67 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pembina Pipeline has a trailing yield of 5.9% on the current share price of CA$45.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pembina Pipeline's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Pembina Pipeline distributed an unsustainably high 121% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Pembina Pipeline fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Pembina Pipeline, with earnings per share up 3.1% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Pembina Pipeline has delivered an average of 5.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Pembina Pipeline worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have not grown all that much, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's not that we think Pembina Pipeline is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Pembina Pipeline don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Pembina Pipeline and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

