Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Freehold Royalties' (TSE:FRU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Freehold Royalties' shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Freehold Royalties stock has a trailing yield of around 7.2% on the current share price of CA$15.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Freehold Royalties can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Freehold Royalties

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Freehold Royalties paid out 101% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Freehold Royalties paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 162%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Story continues

As Freehold Royalties's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Freehold Royalties's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 59% per annum for the past five years. Freehold Royalties's dividend was not well covered by earnings, although at least its earnings per share are growing quickly. Generally, when a company is growing this quickly and paying out all of its earnings as dividends, it can suggest either that the company is borrowing heavily to fund its growth, or that earnings growth is likely to slow due to lack of reinvestment.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Freehold Royalties has seen its dividend decline 4.3% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Freehold Royalties an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how Freehold Royalties intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Freehold Royalties.

So if you're still interested in Freehold Royalties despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Freehold Royalties you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.