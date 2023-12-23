Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Source Rock Royalties' (CVE:SRR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (CVE:SRR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Source Rock Royalties' shares before the 28th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.006 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.072 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Source Rock Royalties has a trailing yield of 8.5% on the current share price of CA$0.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Source Rock Royalties's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Source Rock Royalties can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Source Rock Royalties distributed an unsustainably high 162% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Source Rock Royalties fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Source Rock Royalties has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Source Rock Royalties has delivered 9.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Source Rock Royalties? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how Source Rock Royalties intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Source Rock Royalties and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Source Rock Royalties (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

