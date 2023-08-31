Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Vector's (NZSE:VCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Vector's shares before the 5th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.17 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vector stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of NZ$4.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Vector's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Vector can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Vector paid out 151% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Vector paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Vector's earnings per share have dropped 5.6% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Vector has increased its dividend at approximately 1.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Vector for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Vector is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Vector as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vector that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

