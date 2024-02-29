Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Lynch Group Holdings' (ASX:LGL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Lynch Group Holdings' shares before the 5th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lynch Group Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.9% on the current share price of AU$1.415. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Lynch Group Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lynch Group Holdings lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Lynch Group Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Lynch Group Holdings reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lynch Group Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 24% per year on average over the past two years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lynch Group Holdings? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Lynch Group Holdings.

With that being said, if you're still considering Lynch Group Holdings as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Lynch Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

