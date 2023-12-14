Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:SOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's shares before the 19th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.14 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of MYR2.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 238% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad? It's disappointing to see earnings per share have fallen slightly, even though Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is paying out less than half its income as dividends. It's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad. For example - Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

