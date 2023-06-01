Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's (KLSE:PETDAG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's shares on or after the 6th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.62 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of MYR21.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad paid out more than half (75%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (78%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.4% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has seen its dividend decline 1.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

