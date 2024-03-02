Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Monash IVF Group's (ASX:MVF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Monash IVF Group's shares before the 7th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.025 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.046 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Monash IVF Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of AU$1.44. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Monash IVF Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Monash IVF Group is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 76% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Monash IVF Group's earnings per share have dropped 7.5% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Monash IVF Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.8% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Monash IVF Group for the upcoming dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Monash IVF Group.

With that being said, if you're still considering Monash IVF Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Monash IVF Group you should be aware of.

