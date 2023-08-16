Here's Why We're Watching 2seventy bio's (NASDAQ:TSVT) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does 2seventy bio Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2023, 2seventy bio had US$283m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$226m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of June 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is 2seventy bio Growing?

2seventy bio reduced its cash burn by 4.6% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But the operating revenue growth of 157% was even better. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can 2seventy bio Raise More Cash Easily?

While 2seventy bio seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

2seventy bio's cash burn of US$226m is about 71% of its US$319m market capitalisation. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

So, Should We Worry About 2seventy bio's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of 2seventy bio's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the 2seventy bio's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for 2seventy bio that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

