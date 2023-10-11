Here's Why We're Watching Beyond Frames Entertainment's (FRA:8WP) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Beyond Frames Entertainment (FRA:8WP) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Beyond Frames Entertainment's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Beyond Frames Entertainment last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth kr24m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through kr45m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from June 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Beyond Frames Entertainment Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Beyond Frames Entertainment is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 40% in the last year. Having said that, it's revenue is up a very solid 100% in the last year, so there's plenty of reason to believe in the growth story. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Beyond Frames Entertainment To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Beyond Frames Entertainment's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Beyond Frames Entertainment has a market capitalisation of kr315m and burnt through kr45m last year, which is 14% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Beyond Frames Entertainment's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Beyond Frames Entertainment's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Beyond Frames Entertainment has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

