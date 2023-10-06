Here's Why We're Watching Blue Star Helium's (ASX:BNL) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Blue Star Helium Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2023, Blue Star Helium had cash of AU$3.8m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$7.1m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Blue Star Helium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Blue Star Helium has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$10k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Cash burn was pretty flat over the last year, which suggests that management are holding spending steady while the business advances its strategy. Blue Star Helium makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Blue Star Helium Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Blue Star Helium to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$43m, Blue Star Helium's AU$7.1m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Blue Star Helium's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Blue Star Helium's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Blue Star Helium you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

