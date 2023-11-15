Here's Why We're Watching CanAlaska Uranium's (CVE:CVV) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for CanAlaska Uranium (CVE:CVV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is CanAlaska Uranium's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When CanAlaska Uranium last reported its balance sheet in July 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$12m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$12m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 12 months as of July 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is CanAlaska Uranium's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

CanAlaska Uranium didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 49% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. CanAlaska Uranium makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can CanAlaska Uranium Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, CanAlaska Uranium shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CanAlaska Uranium has a market capitalisation of CA$53m and burnt through CA$12m last year, which is 22% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is CanAlaska Uranium's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CanAlaska Uranium's cash runway was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for CanAlaska Uranium (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

