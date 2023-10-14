Here's Why We're Watching Conrad Asia Energy's (ASX:CRD) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Conrad Asia Energy (ASX:CRD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Conrad Asia Energy Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Conrad Asia Energy had US$11m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$14m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 9 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Conrad Asia Energy will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Conrad Asia Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Conrad Asia Energy doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$199k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 116%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Conrad Asia Energy Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Conrad Asia Energy shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Conrad Asia Energy has a market capitalisation of US$147m and burnt through US$14m last year, which is 9.7% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Conrad Asia Energy's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Conrad Asia Energy's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Conrad Asia Energy that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

