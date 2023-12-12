Here's Why We're Watching Dianthus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DNTH) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Dianthus Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In September 2023, Dianthus Therapeutics had US$190m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$34m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 5.6 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Dianthus Therapeutics Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Dianthus Therapeutics actually boosted its cash burn by 40%, year on year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 45% over the same period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Dianthus Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Dianthus Therapeutics is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$120m, Dianthus Therapeutics' US$34m in cash burn equates to about 28% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Dianthus Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Dianthus Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Dianthus Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

