Here's Why We're Watching Energy Vault Holdings' (NYSE:NRGV) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Energy Vault Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2023, Energy Vault Holdings had US$107m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$109m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from June 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Energy Vault Holdings Growing?

Notably, Energy Vault Holdings actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 170%, signifying heavy investment in the business. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 249% in that time may well justify the growth spend. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Energy Vault Holdings Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Energy Vault Holdings is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Energy Vault Holdings' cash burn of US$109m is about 31% of its US$347m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Energy Vault Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Energy Vault Holdings' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Energy Vault Holdings that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

