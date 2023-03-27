U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,672.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,815.25
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.30
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7700
    -0.7850 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,914.25
    -1,055.96 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,493.00
    +16.13 (+0.06%)
     

Here's Why We're Watching Magnetic Resources' (ASX:MAU) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for Magnetic Resources

Does Magnetic Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Magnetic Resources last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.3m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of December 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Magnetic Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Magnetic Resources has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$240k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Given the length of the cash runway, we'd interpret the 22% reduction in cash burn, in twelve months, as prudent if not necessary for capital preservation. Magnetic Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Magnetic Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Magnetic Resources to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Magnetic Resources has a market capitalisation of AU$161m and burnt through AU$6.2m last year, which is 3.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Magnetic Resources' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Magnetic Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Magnetic Resources (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies insiders are buying, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

