Here's Why We're Watching Oversea Enterprise Berhad's (KLSE:OVERSEA) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Oversea Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:OVERSEA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Oversea Enterprise Berhad's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Oversea Enterprise Berhad had cash of RM7.8m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was RM15m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from March 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Oversea Enterprise Berhad Growing?

Notably, Oversea Enterprise Berhad actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 110%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that certainly gives us pause for thought, we take a lot of comfort in the strong annual revenue growth of 88%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Oversea Enterprise Berhad is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Oversea Enterprise Berhad Raise More Cash Easily?

Since Oversea Enterprise Berhad has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Oversea Enterprise Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM113m and burnt through RM15m last year, which is 13% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Oversea Enterprise Berhad's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Oversea Enterprise Berhad's revenue growth was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Oversea Enterprise Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

