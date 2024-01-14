Here's Why We're Watching Riot Platforms' (NASDAQ:RIOT) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Riot Platforms Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2023, Riot Platforms had cash of US$290m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was US$277m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had roughly 13 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Riot Platforms Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Riot Platforms reduced its cash burn by 53% during the last year. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 9.6% during the period. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Riot Platforms Raise More Cash Easily?

Riot Platforms seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Riot Platforms' cash burn of US$277m is about 11% of its US$2.4b market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Riot Platforms' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Riot Platforms' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Riot Platforms' situation. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Riot Platforms that you should be aware of before investing.

