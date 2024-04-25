Here's Why We're Watching SAI.TECH Global's (NASDAQ:SAI) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does SAI.TECH Global Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2023, SAI.TECH Global had US$9.9m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$8.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of December 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is SAI.TECH Global Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that SAI.TECH Global is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 20% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 36% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how SAI.TECH Global is building its business over time.

How Easily Can SAI.TECH Global Raise Cash?

SAI.TECH Global revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$21m, SAI.TECH Global's US$8.2m in cash burn equates to about 39% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is SAI.TECH Global's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of SAI.TECH Global's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, SAI.TECH Global has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

