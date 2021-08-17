Here's Why We're Watching SQZ Biotechnologies' (NYSE:SQZ) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is SQZ Biotechnologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2021, SQZ Biotechnologies had cash of US$185m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$75m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of June 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is SQZ Biotechnologies Growing?

Notably, SQZ Biotechnologies actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 119%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 18%, making us very wary indeed. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For SQZ Biotechnologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

SQZ Biotechnologies seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$365m, SQZ Biotechnologies' US$75m in cash burn equates to about 21% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About SQZ Biotechnologies' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of SQZ Biotechnologies' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for SQZ Biotechnologies (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

