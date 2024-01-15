Here's Why Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SGX:BS6) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) (SGX:BS6). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) managed to grow EPS by 7.6% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.6 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth CN¥281m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) that you should be aware of.

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in SG with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

