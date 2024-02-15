Here's Why Yeti Stock Fell Today

Shares of outdoor products company Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) fell on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 that were below Wall Street's expectations. Moreover, management wasn't as upbeat about 2024 as investors would have hoped. As a result, Yeti stock was down 15% as of 11:15 a.m. ET.

A slow 2023 for Yeti

Yeti makes premium coolers, drinkware, and other products. As consumers' budgets become more stretched due to inflation, premium brands such as Yeti are experiencing headwinds for sales. Adjusting for a recall last year, the company's full-year net sales were only up 3% year over year in 2023.

These sales for Yeti were below expectations. Profits were below expectations as well. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the year were up 88% compared to 2022. But again, 2022 was negatively impacted by a recall. Adjusting for this and other items, non-GAAP EPS was down 5% year over year in 2023.

At yesterday's closing price, Yeti stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation of about 25, which is expensive for a consumer discretionary stock with little growth. This partly explains why investors might have sold their Yeti positions today.

A slow 2024 ahead?

Yeti kicked off 2024 with a pair of acquisitions for $48.5 million, expanding its product lineup into backpacks and cast iron cookware. Look for these new products to contribute to the company's top line. But in 2024, management only expects 7% to 9% adjusted sales growth, which is less than what investors have come to expect from Yeti.

That said, Yeti is in a great financial position with $439 million in cash and only $82 million in debt. It's also profitable. This gives it financial flexibility to explore expansion via acquisitions and allows it to give back to shareholders -- with its 2023 results, management announced a $300 million share repurchase program.

I see good reason for Yeti shareholders to keep holding for the long term. But I can also appreciate if investors want to wait for macroeconomic improvement before buying shares today.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Yeti right now?

Before you buy stock in Yeti, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Yeti wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Here's Why Yeti Stock Fell Today was originally published by The Motley Fool