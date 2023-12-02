Here's how to win a basket full of prizes from eight Corpus Christi businesses
Eight local businesses are ready to deliver the "ultimate raffle giveaway" to a lucky winner.
Suicidal Butterfly, Brujita Boutique, Strawberry Moon Anime, 20/20 Vintage, Wild Wolf Halloween Store, MagiaBella’s Witchy Things at Communitea, Creatures Coffee & Tea Co. and Toy & Comic Junkie are asking shoppers to visit each of their stores in December to play Bizarre Business Bingo.
Nikki Love-Hernandez, owner of Suicidal Butterfly, said the idea came from her and the owner of Brujita Boutique, Taylor Ojeda.
Participants are able to pick up a bingo card at any location. Once you spend $25 or more, your bingo card will receive a sticker.
Collect all the stickers and win a chance to win a basket of goodies, including gift cards and a crystal crown, from each business.
The contest will end Saturday, Dec. 23 and a winner will be announced in the following days.
