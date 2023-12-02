Advertisement
Here's how to win a basket full of prizes from eight Corpus Christi businesses

John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·1 min read

Eight local businesses are ready to deliver the "ultimate raffle giveaway" to a lucky winner.

Suicidal Butterfly, Brujita Boutique, Strawberry Moon Anime, 20/20 Vintage, Wild Wolf Halloween Store, MagiaBella’s Witchy Things at Communitea, Creatures Coffee & Tea Co. and Toy & Comic Junkie are asking shoppers to visit each of their stores in December to play Bizarre Business Bingo.

Nikki Love-Hernandez, owner of Suicidal Butterfly, said the idea came from her and the owner of Brujita Boutique, Taylor Ojeda.

A witch hangs above herbs and tea at Witchy Things at CommuniTEA, March 8, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
A witch hangs above herbs and tea at Witchy Things at CommuniTEA, March 8, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Participants are able to pick up a bingo card at any location. Once you spend $25 or more, your bingo card will receive a sticker.

Collect all the stickers and win a chance to win a basket of goodies, including gift cards and a crystal crown, from each business.

The contest will end Saturday, Dec. 23 and a winner will be announced in the following days.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Eight Corpus Christi businesses start bingo raffle for shoppers

