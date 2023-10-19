Here's who won Savannah Chamber of Commerce business awards this year

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Chamber Business Awards Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Savannah, recognizing coastal Georgia's economic drivers for accomplishments in growth, community engagement and environmental impact.

Some Savannah staples took home hardware, with Black-owned weekly newspaper The Savannah Tribune earning small business of the year honors.

"Being one of the oldest African American newspapers in the United States, your business has been crucial to preserving and celebrating Savannah's achievements in history," said Allyson Harvin, chair of Savannah Area Chamber Board of Directors.

Other notable Savannah groups included Michael Roberson of Savannah Sauce Company, winning entrepreneur of the year. Perry Lane Hotel took home this year's hospitality award, and Chatham Area Transit won for environmental excellence.

Bert Brantley, CEO of Savannah Area Chamber, noted Perry Lane Hotel was rated the number one hotel in the country by TripAdvisor.

CAT's environmental excellence award came in part due to its new electric vehicle microtransit program, which were made possible by a $1.2 million federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grant.

"The best is yet to come," said Faye DiMassimo, CAT's executive director.

CAT will be unveiling its new microtransit vehicle at a pop-up event on Friday Oct. 20. The showcase will take place at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.

The Dive Savannah, a nonprofit organization helping those experiencing homelessness, took home the cornerstone award, which goes to a nonprofit whose mission benefits Savannah's business community.

"You are our why, because behind the struggle of homelessness there is a resident, a visitor, and a business owner that may not being doing as well as they could, and you deserve that" said Kristy Krill, Dive Savannah founder.

The Helen V. Business Advocate Award went to Trip Tollison, CEO of Savannah Economic Development Authority. Tollison could not attend the event due to a business trip in Japan, but SEDA Chief Operating Officer Jesse Dillon accepted the award on Tollison's behalf.

The full list of winners is below:

Small Business of the Year: The Savannah Tribune

Entrepreneur of the Year: Michael Roberson, Savannah Sauce Company, INC.

Helen V. Head Business Advocate Award: Trip Tollison, Savannah Economic Development Authority

Hospitality Business of the Year: Perry Lane Hotel

Environmental Excellence: Chatham Area Transit

Gulfstream Community Involvement: Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity

Cornerstone: The Dive Savannah

Manufacturer of the Year: Pratt Industries

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at elasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Chamber of Commerce holds awards banquet at Hyatt Regency