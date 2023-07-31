Here's What To Make Of Y&G Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:Y&G) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Y&G Corporation Bhd (KLSE:Y&G) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Y&G Corporation Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = RM11m ÷ (RM389m - RM42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Y&G Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Y&G Corporation Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Y&G Corporation Bhd Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Y&G Corporation Bhd, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Y&G Corporation Bhd to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Y&G Corporation Bhd's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Y&G Corporation Bhd's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Y&G Corporation Bhd does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

