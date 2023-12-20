Here's What To Make Of Yinson Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:YINSON) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Yinson Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = RM2.1b ÷ (RM27b - RM5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Yinson Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Yinson Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Yinson Holdings Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Yinson Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Yinson Holdings Berhad in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 233% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Yinson Holdings Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 38% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

