U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,644.98
    -1,141.00 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc./

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HRTG

In the news release, Heritage Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates, issued 22-Apr-2022 by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the Conference Call Details section, the "Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free" should be "888-346-3095" rather than "1-844-580-8284," and the "Participant International Dial In" should be "412-902-4258" rather than "1-412-317-6363" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Heritage Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, followed by a 9:30 am ET conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)
Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
klusk@heritagepci.com

Mike Houston and Jeff Schoenborn
Lambert
HRTG@lambert.com

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-dates-301530798.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • RF Industries' (NASDAQ:RFIL) investors will be pleased with their enviable 390% return over the last five years

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies...

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • The FDA Will Soon Give These 3 Healthcare Companies the Green Light

    These Fool.com contributors see happy news in the future for Novavax, Axsome Therapeutics, and Novocure.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge to mark another losing week as investors brace for more aggressive Fed tightening

    U.S. stocks plummeted Friday afternoon to close out another week in the red as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

    It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way. More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform's assets.

  • Oil services company Schlumberger beats on earnings, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for oil services company Schlumberger.&nbsp;

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Dropped Again Today

    A stronger-than-expected first quarter doesn't seem likely to carry through the rest of the year.