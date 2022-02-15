U.S. markets closed

Heritage Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Dates

·1 min read
In this article:
  • HRTG

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 7, 2022, followed by a 9:30 am ET conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)
Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-announces-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-dates-301483131.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

