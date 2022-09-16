Heritage Cannabis Acquires Remaining 25% of Voyage Cannabis Corp.

Heritage Cannabis

Toronto, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it now indirectly owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis Corp., a holder of various Health Canada cannabis licenses, through a share cancellation acquisition with Estek Ventures Corp.



As consideration for the cancellation of 500 Class A Voting Common Shares and 400,000 Class G Non-Voting Preferred Shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis Corp., the Company has issued Estek Ventures Corp. 2,000,000 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.06 per share plus an additional CAD$50,000 in cash. The amount paid satisfies all redemption rights that Estek Ventures Corp. had pursuant to the Company’s original acquisition of Voyage Cannabis Corp. and any additional claims that Estek Ventures Corp. could have had against Heritage and its affiliates as the 25% owner of Voyage Cannabis Corp. Debra Senger has also resigned as a director and officer of Voyage Cannabis Corp. Heritage would like to thank Ms. Senger for her years of service and founding Voyage, which has helped pave the way for Heritage’s success.

The Company has also entered into a settlement agreement with the original shareholders of Purefarma Solutions Inc. (the “Original Purefarma Shareholders”) to settle all outstanding obligations of Heritage to the Original Purefarma Shareholders pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement and share purchase agreement each dated December 7, 2018. In satisfaction of all claims related to earn-out share obligations and contingent cash payment obligations, the Original Purefarma Shareholders directed Heritage to issue 14,728,762 Common Shares to its corporate shareholder, 1187940 B.C. Ltd., at a price of CAD$0.05 per Common Share. Graeme Staley and Peter Yuzek have each resigned as directors and officers of Purefarma Solutions Inc.

All securities referenced in this press release are subject to a standard four-month hold under applicable securities laws.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

