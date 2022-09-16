U.S. markets closed

Heritage Cannabis Acquires Remaining 25% of Voyage Cannabis Corp.

Heritage Cannabis
·2 min read
Heritage Cannabis
Heritage Cannabis

Toronto, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it now indirectly owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis Corp., a holder of various Health Canada cannabis licenses, through a share cancellation acquisition with Estek Ventures Corp.

As consideration for the cancellation of 500 Class A Voting Common Shares and 400,000 Class G Non-Voting Preferred Shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis Corp., the Company has issued Estek Ventures Corp. 2,000,000 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.06 per share plus an additional CAD$50,000 in cash. The amount paid satisfies all redemption rights that Estek Ventures Corp. had pursuant to the Company’s original acquisition of Voyage Cannabis Corp. and any additional claims that Estek Ventures Corp. could have had against Heritage and its affiliates as the 25% owner of Voyage Cannabis Corp. Debra Senger has also resigned as a director and officer of Voyage Cannabis Corp. Heritage would like to thank Ms. Senger for her years of service and founding Voyage, which has helped pave the way for Heritage’s success.

The Company has also entered into a settlement agreement with the original shareholders of Purefarma Solutions Inc. (the “Original Purefarma Shareholders”) to settle all outstanding obligations of Heritage to the Original Purefarma Shareholders pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement and share purchase agreement each dated December 7, 2018. In satisfaction of all claims related to earn-out share obligations and contingent cash payment obligations, the Original Purefarma Shareholders directed Heritage to issue 14,728,762 Common Shares to its corporate shareholder, 1187940 B.C. Ltd., at a price of CAD$0.05 per Common Share. Graeme Staley and Peter Yuzek have each resigned as directors and officers of Purefarma Solutions Inc.

All securities referenced in this press release are subject to a standard four-month hold under applicable securities laws.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

David Schwede

David Schwede
CEO

For more information contact:
Kelly Castledine
Tel: 647-660-2560
kcastledine@heritagecann.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2021 and dated May 10, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.


