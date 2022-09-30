Heritage Cannabis Announces Second Amendment to Senior Secured Loan and a Facility Increase to $19.775 Million

Heritage Cannabis

Toronto, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a second loan amending agreement (the “Second Amending Agreement”) to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. (“BJK”) in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities (collectively the “Loan”).



As a result of the Second Amending Agreement, the maturity date on the Loan has been extended to November 30th, 2024 (the “Maturity Date”), and an additional loan facility in the amount of $4,985,000 has been extended to the Company, bringing the total amount of proceeds that the Company has access to through the Loan to $19.775 million. A one-time loan amendment fee of $985,000 was paid to BJK on September 29, 2022.

On closing, the monthly interest rate of the Loan will be calculated at the Royal Bank of Canada prime lending rate (“RBC Prime”) minus 1.75%, with the exception of the third facility of the Loan which will be calculated at 15% per annum. The interest rate of the Loan will be increased in increments up to a maximum amount on the Maturity Date of RBC Prime plus 10% but in no case greater than 18%, with the exception of the third facility of the Loan which on the Maturity Date will be RBC Prime plus 10% but in no case less than 15% per annum.

In connection with the Loan, Heritage issued a new warrant certificate to BJK on September 29, 2022 entitling BJK to subscribe for and purchase up to 50,000,000 common shares in the capital of Heritage at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share (the “Additional Warrants”). The Additional Warrants have an expiry date of February 28, 2025. Heritage has also agreed to amend an existing warrant certificate held by BJK dated October 8, 2021 which entitled BJK to subscribe for and purchase up to 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Heritage at an exercise price of $0.25 per share (the “Existing Warrants”). Effective September 30, 2022, the Company will amend the Existing Warrants so that the expiry date for BJK to exercise the Existing Warrants is extended from October 8, 2023 until February 28, 2025.

Heritage will use the proceeds of the Loan for general corporate purposes.

“We are thrilled that BJK has extended the maturity of our loan and given us additional capital allowing us to continue to execute our strategy,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4, Thrifty and ArthroCBD.

