U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,263.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,466.75
    +19.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.10
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.82
    +0.89 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +11.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9830
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,081.46
    +670.79 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.03
    +26.43 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,669.87
    -370.29 (-1.32%)
     

HERITAGE CONSULTING GROUP FOUNDER/CEO JOHN TESS RETIRES AFTER 40 YEARS - CINDY HAMILTON, CURRENT HERITAGE PRESIDENT AND INDUSTRY VETERAN, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE COMPANY FORWARD

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Consulting Group announced today that John Tess, its Founder, will retire on April 1, 2022, after 40 years of successfully leading the company. Mr. Tess, a pioneer in the Historic Tax Credit industry, built Heritage from a single office in Portland, Oregon in 1982 into one of the nation's largest and most respected historic consulting firms with multiple offices spanning the United States, servicing hundreds of clients annually.

"It has been a wonderful and rewarding journey," Mr. Tess said regarding his tenure. "Over the past forty years we have helped usher in a new era of preservation-oriented developers, broadened the national growth of historic tax credits – a powerful economic incentive tool – and consulted on the rehabilitation of some of the country's most important landmark buildings. We also have carved new pathways for the definition of 'historic.' We have secured the future validity of preserving and reinventing America's diverse architectural history," recounted Mr. Tess while highlighting some of the impact Heritage has had since he founded the company and the evolution of the industry over time.

Mr. Tess will hand the reigns over to Cindy Hamilton, President of Heritage since 2021, a highly respected industry veteran. Ms. Hamilton has been with Heritage since 2004 when she opened an east coast office for the firm in Philadelphia, PA. In recent years, aside from running the day-to-day operations of the company, her work has been focused on the expansion of client relations and business development, a strategy she and Mr. Tess created during internal succession planning over the last three years. Ms. Hamilton also spearheads the firm's growth initiatives in the utilization of historic tax credits on public housing and providing due diligence services, both established specialties for Heritage and their client portfolio.

In announcing the appointment, Mr. Tess hailed Ms. Hamilton as the right person to take the company forward. "Cindy has a demonstrated track record of success and has the leadership skills necessary to take the firm into the next era of growth, while maintaining its position as the national leader along with her highly respected reputation among the firm's client base."

As part of Heritage's succession planning, Mr. Tess sold the company to J. Jeffers & Co., a Milwaukee-based investment firm in November of 2021. The sale brings fresh capital and resources to Heritage, supporting Mr. Tess's transition and Ms. Hamilton's appointment, and solidifying the company's next chapters in its evolution.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Ms. Hamilton offered that she has a strong foundation of industry specific expertise and a long tenure with the Company to build upon and her gratitude for the trust John Tess and Joshua Jeffers have in her ability to take the Company into the next era. Ms. Hamilton praised the team she has helped to assemble and expressed great confidence in their ability to provide the highest-quality service to the company's valued client base. "I am delighted to further our strong legacy by continuing our growth strategies of providing additional opportunities for the next generation of leaders at Heritage," remarked Ms. Hamilton.

John Tess, retiring forty years to-the-day of founding Heritage Consulting Group, will maintain the company's national leadership seat on the Board of the Historic Tax Credit Coalition. Mr. Tess will continue to advise Heritage on its Giving Back Program, which was established in 2012 in honor of the company's 30th year anniversary.

ABOUT HERITAGE CONSULTING GROUP

Founded in 1982, Heritage Consulting group is a national advisor to owners and developers of older and historic buildings and properties, primarily working to secure federal and state historic tax incentives. Nationally headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Portland, OR, Madison, WI, and in the New England States, Heritage is one of the nation's largest, most established Historic Tax Credit consulting firms. In its 40-year history, Heritage has completed over 1,700 projects, nominated over 350 buildings to the National Register of Historic Places, and has advised thousands of clients. The firm is currently active in 32 states. Some of the firm's milestone projects include: the Tariff Building in Washington, D.C., the IBM Building in Chicago, IL the Denver Union Station, CO, Macy's Herald Square in New York City, New York and Bell Laboratories located in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-consulting-group-founderceo-john-tess-retires-after-40-years--cindy-hamilton-current-heritage-president-and-industry-veteran-will-continue-to-lead-the-company-forward-301509511.html

SOURCE Heritage Consulting Group

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Stock market will have ‘another leg down’ this year, strategist warns

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss handling risk in certain sectors, investor sentiments, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and the market outlook against economic pressures.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Retreats; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cannabis Mega-Merger: Cresco Is Buying Columbia Care

    Cresco Labs will pay about $2 billion to acquire follow Canadian cannabis company Columbia Care in a bid to expand its reach across strategic markets.

  • Market check: Stocks close lower, GameStop stock rallies, bitcoin consolidates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at market action following the day's closing, as well as checking out the meme stock sector and bitcoin's price action.