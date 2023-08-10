Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) reported revenue of $192.17 million, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.22 million, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -34.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage-Crystal Clean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Oil Business : $49.13 million versus $51.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.

Revenues-Industrial and Field Services : $47.07 million versus $48.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenues- Environmental Services : $95.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses- Oil Business : $5.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.45 million.

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses- Environmental Services: $23.87 million versus $23.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage-Crystal Clean here>>>



Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

