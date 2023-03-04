U.S. markets closed

Heritage Environmental Services Supports Testing Announcements

·1 min read

ROACHDALE, Ind., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are saddened by the tragedy in East Palestine, Ohio and are pleased that we have the expertise and facility to assist in the cleanup. Heritage Environmental Services welcomes today's announcement that the EPA will be testing onsite in East Palestine. Our company value is, "safe and compliant… or not at all!" Our intention now, and always, is to operate within the laws and regulations that govern our business.

Heritage Environmental Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Environmental Services)
Heritage Environmental Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Environmental Services)

We also support the testing that Governor Holcomb has announced. We have been in communication with the Governor's Office and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and will continue to work with IDEM and Governor Holcomb to provide a plan that is protective of human health and the environment, which is our purpose as a company and a neighbor.

About Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a privately held, family-owned environmental services business with more than 1,400 employees across North America. The company provides a full suite of tailored solutions from emergency response, waste disposal, and sustainability services to onsite support and technical solutions to thousands of customers in hundreds of industries. For over 50 years, Heritage Environmental Services has prioritized the safety of its employees while pursuing its purpose of protecting human health and the environment.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-environmental-services-supports-testing-announcements-301762635.html

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services

