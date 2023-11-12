Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Ross Dove: Thank you, John, and thank everyone for attending and listening. Before Brian gives you an overview of what we feel was an extremely good quarter, I wanted to take a few moments upfront to walk everyone through our noncash $900,000 loan loss reserve, the reasons why we took it and how we feel about it. So our largest borrower came to us and said that they would like to extend the term of their loan that they believe they'll definitely be able to pay off. However, the collection curves have slowed, and they've asked for an extension. The first thing I thought about them asking for an extension, is thank God, I'm only 71 years old. So I've got plenty of time to extend it. So we feel comfortable that it's going to work, but we took the $900,000 charge because the buyer is asking for an extension.

So over time, we'll have to figure out whether or not that charge or that noncash reserve will stay on the books. For now, we believe it was prudent and the safest thing to do. So after I thought about it for a long time, I started thinking about a story from very early in my career that my grandfather of our founder told me. He said to me, kiid, never worry too much about the money that people owe you. Worry far more about the people you owe money to. So the good news there is our loan book has grown to $35 million plus while our bank debt is only $7 million. So with that perspective in mind, I feel very comfortable about our future here. So everybody kind of looking at the market right now, and I'll talk about it later on after Brian speaks, says, it looks like there's rocky roads coming ahead.

After 50 years doing this, I can tell you over and over again that Rocky Roads have been ice cream to liquidators and we think our time is going to get better and better over the next 2 or 3 years. The $13 million guidance we gave for this year, I'm still confirming after we took the loan loss reserve, and I'm positive that next year and the year after, you'll see growth. With that, I'll turn it over to Brian to walk you through the quarter. Once he does walk you through the quarter, I'll kind of walk you through why I see this growth over the next 2 years, 3 years and beyond. Brian, go ahead. You're up.

Brian Cobb: Thank you, Ross. This was another very positive quarter for the company, where we delivered strong operating results on both sides of our business. Within our Industrial Assets division, we are seeing increased option interest, specifically in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector as the industry continues to consolidate. Industrial posted a solid third quarter operating income of $2.1 million, with strong results from its core option business. It is important to note that in the comparable quarter last year, we realized $1.5 million in earnings from equity method investments related to a real estate building closure, and we did not have any real estate transactions this quarter. Our financial asset division posted an excellent quarter as well, with operating income for the 3 and 9 months ended up 18% and 110% compared to the prior year periods, respectively.

We are seeing sustained tailwinds with the current state of the economy, given consumer debt at record levels and high volumes of charged-off portfolios. The Brokerage segment is positioned to capitalize from continued growth in the volume of nonperforming loans and charged-off credit card accounts. In this environment, however, the offsetting impact is that consumers have less capacity to pay their debts, resulting in lower collections in the near term, which we are seeing across the industry. We recognize that there exists an elevated risk related to the underlying collateral and thus, our loan book due to the reduced collection rates. And as Ross mentioned, we are working diligently with our partners to complete amended agreements with our largest borrower to extend their maturity.

In light of the situation with this particular borrower as well as the overall macro trends in the collections market, we felt it was prudent to increase our noncash credit loss reserves by approximately $900,000, resulting in a total balance of $1.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase to our credit loss reserve runs through the income statement against SG&A and as an offset of the earnings from equity method investments with a roughly even split between the 2 accounts. This situation is not having an impact on our other operating businesses, including NLEX, which continues to perform at record levels. Turning to the financial results. Consolidated net operating income was $2.8 million in the third quarter. Excluding the total impact of our credit loss or reserve adjustments, consolidated net operating income was approximately $3.6 million.

Net income was $2 million or $0.05 per diluted share and including our credit loss reserve adjustments, earnings per share was $0.07. For the quarter, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million. Our balance sheet remains strong with stockholder's equity of $56 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $48 million at December 31, 2022, and a net working capital of $13.8 million. Additionally, our total balance related to investments in loans to buyers of charge-off and nonperforming receivable portfolios was $35.9 million as of September 30, 2023, of which $20.6 million is classified as notes receivable and $15.3 million is classified as equity method investments. The total increase in our loan book was $6 million during the quarter and $14 million year-to-date.

So I'll wrap this up by reiterating that this was a great quarter for us with strong macro tailwinds and both sides of our business performing well and benefiting from increased asset volume. With that, Ross, I'll pass it back to you.

Ross Dove: Thank you, Brian. So over the next 30 days, we should really have a lot more visibility to report back to you on our ability to come up with an extension that works for our senior lender and works for us and let you know in basically more detail exactly where we're at and how we hopefully avoided a default, which we are very promisingly believe we can as of today. During the next 30 days, we'll also be able to add guidance to our Q4 numbers. Q4 looks like it has the potential to be a record quarter. We don't have all of the numbers in yet, and we're still conducting auctions. But let me tell you why we're so bullish kind of across the board where I think each of our divisions could have a record quarter that would offset really any loan loss reserve, in my opinion, as we're growing our business pretty dramatically.

On the NLEX side, we are now, as you can see, are basically each month, adding new clients and not just are we adding new clients. Our existing clients are giving us more and more supply of assets to as nonperforming loans are growing more rapidly now than they even were last year. Defaults are growing and as defaults grow, ultimately, charge-offs grow. So the flood of assets into our marketplace is growing at a faster pace than it has been in the past. NLEX had a record quarter in the brokerage business this last quarter and is forecasting a record quarter once again. I've already addressed that Heritage Global Capital is struggling at some point with the amount of loans being paid off as fast as we anticipated. We don't have any other borrowers asking for an extension at this point in time.

We don't currently anticipate that we will. So we're working through our one large buyer and their issues, and we're being prudent in new loans. We expect the financial asset business to stay profitable and the loan book to grow, albeit a little bit more cautiously and slowly over the next couple of years. And we're very bullish across both those businesses going forward. On the industrial side, we're having literally the most auctions conducted in 1 quarter we've had since the inception of Heritage Global Partners. If you look at our calendar, you'll see that there's literally almost an auction every day. We have an extremely robust full calendar. We have an extremely robust pipeline into Q1 and beyond, and we're very, very comfortable that there's multiple years of growth.

There's still literally hundreds and hundreds of biotech companies that are struggling and are going to need assets to be sold. So that stays solid, along with that staying solid, our value is growing because when we're moving into times with a little bit more rocky roads and those times valuation businesses are more needed. American Lab trading has massively upgraded its inventory. And basically, at this point in time, there's growth over the next 2 or 3 years as they continue to upgrade their inventory and more and more buyers as we move into a more difficult economy want their savings to buy used equipment. So we're bullish if we're looking at that charge very seriously -- and at the same time, we're extremely confident in the future and open to any questions anyone has.

And once again, thank you all for your time. We greatly appreciate it. Thank you for being shareholders, and we'll keep on trying to perform at the very best we can and feeling pretty good about where we sit today.

