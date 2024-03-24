Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:HRTG) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 26% over the past week

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Heritage Insurance Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

50% of the business is held by the top 16 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 47% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Last week’s 26% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 251%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Heritage Insurance Holdings.

Check out our latest analysis for Heritage Insurance Holdings

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Heritage Insurance Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Heritage Insurance Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Heritage Insurance Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings. Raymond Hyer is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.3% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Ernesto Garateix, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Heritage Insurance Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$312m, and insiders have US$81m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Heritage Insurance Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Heritage Insurance Holdings .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.