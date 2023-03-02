Heritage Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported fourth quarter of 2022 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Fourth quarter net income of $12.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $49.2 million or ($1.79) per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income** of $12.5 million or $0.48 per diluted share, up from adjusted net income of $11.3 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Premiums-in-force of $1.3 billion, up 9.6% year-over-year driven by rate increases while policies in-force are down 7.2%, resulting in average premium increasing 18.1%.

Gross premiums written of $322.1 million, up 15.5% from $278.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross premiums earned of $317.3 million, up 8.0% from $293.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss ratio of 62.4% up 0.5 points from 61.9% in fourth quarter 2022.

Net expense ratio of 33.7% up 2.4 points from 31.3% in the prior year quarter.

Net combined ratio of 96.1%, up 2.9 points from 93.2% in fourth quarter 2022.

Repurchased 341,075 shares of common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price of $1.78 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $625,000.

Continued successful exposure management with Florida admitted market personal line policies-in-force and total insured value ("TIV") intentionally declining by 16.7% and 12.0%, respectively, as compared to the prior year period, while in-force premium declined only 2.2%.

"Our fourth quarter metrics continue to demonstrate our focus on strategic profitability initiatives," said Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix. "The strategy we've been executing includes tightening underwriting, constraining new business in certain geographies, maintaining a balanced portfolio, optimizing our allocation of capital, and ensuring rate adequacy. We are encouraged by our improving metrics and the long-term positive impact we believe they will have on our underwriting income. We believe this discipline also better positions Heritage for the renewal of its reinsurance program in June. Additionally, I am encouraged by the recently passed Florida Senate Bill 2A, during the December special session of the Florida legislature. I am cautiously optimistic that it will accomplish the goals of the legislature, our Governor, and State CFO to stabilize the Florida property insurance market and curtail abusive claims practices. Our strategy will remain unchanged until we see the impacts of the legislative changes in our results."

Strategic Profitability Initiatives

The following provides an update to the Company's strategic initiatives that are expected for Heritage to achieve consistent long-term quarterly earnings and drive shareholder value. The Supplemental Information table included in this earnings release demonstrates progress made since fourth quarter 2021.

Generate underwriting profit though rate adequacy and more selective underwriting.

Allocate capital to products and geographies that maximize long-term returns.

Maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio.

Provide coverages suitable to the market and return targets.

Capital Management

Heritage's Board of Directors has decided to continue its temporary suspension of the quarterly dividend to shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate dividend distribution and stock repurchases on a quarterly basis. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 341,075 shares of common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price of $1.78 per share for an aggregate purchase price approximately $625,000.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes results of operations for the for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):