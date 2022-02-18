Hermès International: 2021 Full Year Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- HESAF
- HESAY
HERMÈS
2021 Full Year Results
Outstanding performance in 2021
Revenue amounted to €9 billion and increased by 42% at constant exchange rates
Recurring operating income reached €3.5 billion (+78%)
Net income amounted to €2.4 billion (+77%)
Paris, 18 February 2022
In 2021, the Group's consolidated revenue reached €8,982 million, up 42% at constant exchange rates and 41% at current exchange rates compared to 2020. Over two years, this increase was 33% at constant exchange rates, in the first as in the second half of the year. Recurring operating income was up 78% and amounted to €3,530 million (39.3% of sales). Net profit (Group share) reached €2,445 million, up 77% compared to 2020.
Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, said: " I thank above all the passion and quality of our teams’ work, because together we have made 2021 an exceptional year. Abundant creativity, unique know-how and the quality of materials have driven the growth of our sixteen métiers. Hermès is very dedicated to its role as a committed and responsible company and continues its commitments to job creation around the world and to regional regeneration in France, while reinforcing its ambitious environmental objectives."
Sales by geographical area at the end of December
(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)
Asia and America recorded the highest growths, compared to 2020 as well as to 2019, and Europe returned to growth compared to 2019. Sales in the Group's stores increased by 44% at constant exchange rates compared to 2020 and 41% over two years. Hermès continued to selectively develop its distribution network and online sales increased worldwide, with the rollout of new services and sustained growth in traffic. Wholesale activities (+24%) increased despite constraints faced by travel retail.
Asia excluding Japan (+45% and +65% over two years) pursued its dynamic growth, driven particularly by the sustained performance in Greater China, Australia and Singapore, despite new restrictions in some of the region's countries. The Shanghai Plaza 66, Suzhou and Ningbo stores reopened after renovation and extension, after the Beijing China World store in spring, and new stores were inaugurated in Macao and Shenzhen. In Australia, the Brisbane store also reopened after being extended.
Japan (+25% and +20% over two years) posted a sustained and regular increase in sales, thanks to the loyalty of local customers, while benefitting from the end of the health state of emergency in October. A new store opened in February on Omotesando Avenue and the Shinjuku Isetan store in Tokyo was renovated following extension work in November.
America (+57% and +24% over two years) achieved a strong performance, despite the sanitary restrictions imposed in several US cities in the fourth quarter. Two new stores opened, in Troy near Detroit in June and in Aventura Mall near Miami in October.
Europe excluding France (+37% and +10% over two years) recorded a strong second half, with a remarkable development of the local customer base, which partly offset the tourist traffic. Several stores were renovated and extended, Zurich in May, Milan in July, and Istanbul in October, and the Luxembourg store moved to a new address in November.
France (+35% and -3% over two years) confirmed its recovery, with a fourth quarter marked by fewer tourists in the Paris stores. The stores in Lyon and rue de Sèvres in Paris reopened in February and March after being renovated and extended.
Sales by business line at the end of December
(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)
At the end of December 2021, all the business lines confirmed their growth, with a noteworthy increase in Ready-to-wear and Accessories, Watches and Other Hermès Business Lines (Jewellery and Homeware).
In the Leather Goods and Saddlery division (+29% and +23% over two years) sales were exceptional. After the strong acceleration in the first nine months, sales in the 4th quarter reflected as anticipated the capacity constraints. Demand both for new bags like Della Cavalleria and 24/24 and the Hermès classics is very sustained. The increase in production capacities continued, with the opening of the Louviers site (Eure) in 2022, the Sormonne site (Ardennes) in 2023 and a new one in Riom (Puy-de-Dôme) scheduled for 2024. Hermès continued to strengthen its local presence in France and to create jobs. In September, in line with our commitments to knowledge transfer and education, Hermès opened the École Hermès des savoir-faire (Hermès school of know-how), which is accredited by the French Education Department and will award a State-approved diploma in leatherworking expertise.
The Ready-to-wear and Accessories business line (+59% and +44% over two years) pursued its dynamic growth, thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear, fashion accessories and footwear collections. The Men’s and Women's Spring-Summer 2022 collection, presented respectively in July and October, met with great success.
The Silk and Textiles business line (+49% and +15% over two years) performed well. A new printing line was inaugurated as part of the development of the site near Lyon to meet demand.
Perfumes and Beauty (+47% and +19% over two years) benefitted from the successful launches of the H24 perfume for men and Twilly Eau Ginger, and the development of the Beauty line with the autumn rollout of the third chapter in Beauty, Les Mains Hermès.
The Watches business line (+73% and +77% over two years) confirmed its strong, which results from the exceptional watch-making expertise and the success of the new men's watch H08 alongside other classics of the house.
Other Hermès business lines (+57% and +95% over two years) confirmed their momentum, both in Jewellery and Homeware.
Outstanding results and free cash flow progression in 2021
Recurring operating income amounted to €3,530 million, rising 78% from €1,981 million in 2020. Thanks to the collections remarkable sell-through and an exceptional leverage effect, the recurring operating margin reached an historical high of 39% of sales, up 8 points compared to 2020 and 5 points compared to 2019.
Consolidated net profit (Group share) amounted to €2,445 million (27% of sales), up 77% from €1,385 at the end of December 2020.
Operating investments amounted to €532 million. Thanks to the outstanding increase in results and the favourable impact of the change in working capital, the adjusted free cash flow reached a record-high €2,661 million, i.e. 2.7 times that of 2020.
After distribution of the ordinary dividend (€476 million) and inclusion of shares redeemed (€162 million for 142,131 shares, excluding the liquidity contract), the restated net cash position increased by €2,166 million to €7,070 million.
A responsible and sustainable model
The Hermès Group has continued to recruit and added nearly 1,000 people to its workforce this year. At the end of December 2021, the Group employed 17,595 people, including 10,969 in France. True to its commitment as a responsible employer, in 2022 Hermès will pay an exceptional €3,000 bonus to all the employees to reward them for their engagement and their contribution to the results in a challenging context.
In 2021, the outstanding improvement in non-financial ratings reflected the speeding-up of CSR commitments and the sustainable dimension of Hermès' craftsmanship model. MSCI published an "A" rating in its analysis of the firm's resilience to environmental, social and governance risks. The Group was included in the CAC40 ESG index, after Hermès was ranked by Vigeo-Eiris in the "Advanced" category. Sustainalytics ranked Hermès the second best player in the Textiles and Clothing sector. Hermès' commitment to fighting climate change was particularly recognised by the CDP rating for which Hermès scored "A-".
Hermès Group reasserted its commitment to fighting climate change by reviewing its reduction targets at year end, to align with a global warming pathway below 1.5°C. These targets were calculated scientifically and validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). Hermès thus committed to reducing emissions by 50,4% on scopes 1 and 2 in absolute value and by 58,1% in intensity (per €m of gross margin) on scope 3, over the 2018-2030 period.
Proposed dividend
At the General Meeting to be held on 20 April 2022, a dividend proposal of €8.00 per share will be made. The €2.5 interim dividend that will be paid on 23 February 2022, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting.
Outlook
For 2022, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still difficult to assess. Our highly integrated craftsmanship model and balanced distribution network, as well as the creativity of our collections and our customers' loyalty allow us to look to the future with confidence.
In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.
Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.
Lighthearted will be the prevailing theme in 2022. Never lacking in depth, it is a source of creative vitality and nourishes the positive and resilient mindset of Hermès.
The press release and the presentation of the 2021 results are available on the Group's website: https://finance.hermes.com
At the Supervisory Board meeting on 17 February 2022, Executive Management presented the audited financial statements for 2021.
The audit procedures have been completed and the audit report is under preparation. The complete consolidated financial statements will be available by 31 March 2022 at the following address https://finance.hermes.com and on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org
Upcoming events:
14 April 2022: Q1 2022 revenue publication
20 April 2022: General meeting of shareholders
29 July 2022: First half 2022 results publication
2021 KEY FIGURES
In millions of euros
2021
2020
2019
Revenue
8,982
6,389
6,883
Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1
40.6%
(7.2)%
15.4%
Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1)
41.8%
(6.0)%
12.4%
Recurring operating income (2)
3,530
1,981
2,339
As a % of revenue
39.3%
31.0%
34.0%
Operating income
3,530
2,073
2,339
As a % of revenue
39.3%
32.4%
34.0%
Net profit – Group share
2,445
1,385
1,528
As a % of revenue
27.2 %
21.7%
22.2%
Operating cash flows
3,060
1,993
2,063
Investments (excluding financial investments)
532
448
478
Adjusted free cash flow (3)
2,661
995
1,406
Equity – Group share
9,400
7,380
6,568
Net cash position (4)
6,695
4,717
4,372
Restated net cash position (5)
7,070
4,904
4,562
Workforce (number of employees)
17,595
16,600
15,417
(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying the average exchange rates of the previous period to the current period's revenue, for each currency.
(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by the group's General Management. It corresponds to the operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact likely to affect the understanding of the group's economic performance.
(3) Adjusted free cash flow corresponds to the sum of operating cash flows and change in working capital requirement, less operating investments and repayment of lease liabilities, as per IFRS cash flow statement.
(4) The net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents on the asset side of the balance sheet, less bank overdrafts presented within the short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liability side of the balance sheet. It does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.
(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to the net cash position, plus cash investments that do not meet IFRS criteria for cash equivalents as a result of their original maturity of more than three months, minus borrowings and financial liabilities.
INFORMATION BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE (a)
As of Dec. 31st
Evolution /2020
Evolution /2019
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Published
At constant exchange rates
At constant exchange rates
France
838
620
35.2%
35.2%
(3.4)%
Europe (excl. France)
1,303
953
36.6%
36.9%
9.8%
Total Europe
2,141
1,573
36.1%
36.3%
4.3%
Japan
977
834
17.1%
24.9%
20.2%
Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan)
4,251
2,915
45.8%
44.6%
65.4%
Total Asia
5,227.2
3,749
39.4%
40.2%
54.1%
Americas
1,458
959
52.0%
56.7%
24.4%
Other
156
108
44.4%
44.6%
30.2%
TOTAL
8,982
6,389
40.6%
41.8%
33.4%
4th quarter
Evolution /2020
Evolution /2019
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Published
At constant exchange rates
At constant exchange rates
France
251
200
25.6%
25.6%
2.7%
Europe (excl. France)
398
324
22.9%
22.0%
17.6%
Total Europe
649
524
23.9%
23.3%
11.4%
Japan
267
267
(0.2)%
4.8%
21.1%
Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan)
1,025
921
11.3%
6.0%
56.3%
Total Asia
1,292
1,188
8.7%
5.7%
46.9%
Americas
397
353
12.7%
10.3%
10.5%
Other
42
37
14.7%
14.6%
41.2%
TOTAL
2,380
2,101
13.3%
11.0%
28.4%
(a) Sales by destination.
INFORMATION BY SECTOR
As of Dec. 31st
Evolution /2020
Evolution /2019
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Published
At constant exchange rates
At constant exchange rates
Leather Goods and Saddlery (1)
4,091
3,209
27.5%
28.9%
22.8%
Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2)
2,219
1,409
57.5%
58.8%
44.3%
Silk and Textiles
669
452
48.1%
49.1%
15.3%
Other Hermès sectors (3)
1,001
642.6
55.8%
56.7%
94.5%
Perfume and Beauty
385
263
46.4%
46.5%
18.9%
Watches
337
196
72.0%
72.5%
76.6%
Other products (4)
279
218
28.2%
29.1%
9.3%
TOTAL
8,982
6,389
40.6%
41.8%
33.4%
4th quarter
Evolution /2020
Evolution /2019
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Published
At constant exchange rates
At constant exchange rates
Leather Goods and Saddlery (1)
1,015
1,049
(3.3)%
(5.4)%
11.2%
Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2)
585
435
34.5%
31.8%
48.0%
Silk and Textiles
237
181
30.7%
29.1%
26.7%
Other Hermès sectors (3)
265
219
21.5%
18.5%
84.5%
Perfume and Beauty
97
72
34.9%
34.2%
22.2%
Watches
95
68
39.7%
36.6%
75.5%
Other products (4)
86
78
10.9%
10.6%
5.6%
TOTAL
2,380
2,101
13.3%
11.0%
28.4%
(1) The “Leather Goods and Saddlery” business line includes bags, riding, memory holders and small leather goods.
(2) The “Ready-to-wear and Accessories” business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.
(3) The “Other Hermès business lines” include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).
(4) The “Other products” include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.
APPENDIX – EXTRACT FROM CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS
Financial statements of the year, including notes to the consolidated accounts, will be available at the end of March 2022 on the website https://finance.hermes.com, together with the other chapters of the Annual Financial Report.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Revenue
8,982
6,389
Cost of sales
(2,580)
(2,013)
Gross margin
6,402
4,376
Sales and administrative expenses
(2,137)
(1,699)
Other income and expenses
(734)
(696)
Recurring operating income
3,530
1,981
Other non-recurring income and expenses
-
91
Operating income
3,530
2,073
Net financial income
(96)
(86)
Net income before tax
3,435
1,986
Income tax
(1,015)
(613)
Net income from associates
34
16
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
2,454
1,390
Non-controlling interests
(8)
(4)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT
2,445
1,385
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
23.37
13.27
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
23.30
13.21
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
In millions of euros
2021
2020
Consolidated net income
2,454
1,390
Changes in foreign currency adjustments 1
141
(103)
Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies 1 2
(110)
55
(87)
36
(23)
18
Assets at fair value 2
87
-
Employee benefit obligations: change in value linked to actuarial gains and losses 2
9
(2)
Net comprehensive income
2,582
1,339
2,573
1337
9
2
(1) Transferable through profit or loss.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
In millions of euros
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Goodwill
42
42
Intangible assets
258
221
Right-of-use assets
1,517
1,446
Property, plant and equipment
1,881
1,646
Investment property
9
73
Financial assets
617
368
Investments in associates
51
49
Loans and deposits
59
56
Deferred tax assets
546
475
Other non-current assets
22
24
Non-current assets
5,002
4,401
Inventories and work-in-progress
1,449
1,289
Trade and other receivables
333
250
Current tax receivables
58
63
Other current assets
257
193
Financial derivatives
53
121
Cash and cash equivalents
6,696
4,733
Current assets
8,845
6,650
TOTAL ASSETS
13,847
11,051
LIABILITIES
In millions of euros
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Share capital
54
54
Share premium
50
50
Treasury shares
(551)
(464)
Reserves
7,142
6,212
Foreign currency adjustments
178
38
Revaluation adjustments
83
106
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,445
1,385
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
9,400
7,380
Non-controlling interests
12
11
Equity
9,412
7,391
Borrowings and financial liabilities due in more than one year
24
18
Lease liabilities due in more than one year
1,529
1,447
Non-current provisions
26
22
Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in more than one year
220
275
Deferred tax liabilities
15
22
Other non-current liabilities
45
36
Non-current liabilities
1,860
1,821
Borrowings and financial liabilities due in less than one year
1
25
Lease liabilities due in less than one year
248
196
Current provisions
115
100
Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in less than one year
40
28
Trade and other payables
535
448
Financial derivatives
122
29
Current Tax liabilities
347
218
Other current liabilities
1,168
795
Current liabilities
2,575
1,839
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
13,847
11,051
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
In millions of euros
Number of shares
Share capital
Share premium
Treasury shares
Consolidated reserves and net income attributable to owners of the parent
Actuarial gains and losses
Foreign currency adjustments
Revaluation adjustments
Financial investments
Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Equity
As at 1 January 2020
105,569,412
54
50
(509)
6,917
(133)
139
100
(49)
6,568
8
6,576
Net income
-
-
-
-
1,385
-
-
-
-
1,385
4
1,390
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
(101)
-
55
(48)
(2)
(50)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
1,385
(2)
(101)
-
55
1,337
2
1,339
Change in share capital and share premiums
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase or sale of treasury shares
-
-
-
45
(166)
-
-
-
-
(121)
-
(121)
Share-based payments
-
-
-
-
79
-
-
-
-
79
-
79
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(485)
-
-
-
-
(485)
(4)
(490)
Other
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
2
5
8
As at 31 December 2020
105,569,412
54
50
(464)
7,732
(135)
38
100
5
7,380
11
7,391
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,445
-
-
-
-
2,445
8
2,454
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
9
141
87
(110)
127
0
128
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
2,445
9
141
87
(110)
2,573
9
2,582
Change in share capital and share premiums
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase or sale of treasury shares
-
-
-
(88)
(69)
-
-
-
-
(157)
-
(157)
Share-based payments
-
-
-
-
59
-
-
-
-
59
-
59
Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
(485)
-
-
-
-
(485)
(5)
(490)
Other
-
-
-
-
30
-
-
-
-
30
(2)
28
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
105,569,412
54
50
(551)
9,712
(125)
178
188
(105)
9,400
12
9,412
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
In millions of euros
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,445
1,385
Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets
312
271
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
251
243
Impairment losses
65
54
Mark-to-Market financial instruments
(1)
1
Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on fair value adjustments
(46)
30
Change in provisions
28
26
Net income from associates
(34)
(16)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
8
4
Capital gains or losses on disposals and impact of changes in scope of consolidation
(4)
(90)
Deferred tax expense
(15)
5
Accrued expenses and income related to share-based payments
59
79
Dividend income
(10)
(0)
Other
(0)
(0)
Operating cash flows
3,060
1,993
Change in working capital requirements
346
(350)
Change in net cash position related to operating activities (A)
3,405
1,642
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Operating investments
(532)
(448)
Acquisitions of consolidated shares
(0)
(72)
Acquisitions of other financial assets
(198)
(36)
Disposals of operating assets
3
0
Disposals of consolidated shares and impact of losses of control
-
81
Disposals of other financial assets
6
10
Change in payables and receivables related to investing activities
6
11
Dividends received
47
21
Change in net cash position related to investing activities (B)
(669)
(432)
CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid
(490)
(490)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(212)
(199)
Treasury share buybacks net of disposals
(158)
(122)
Borrowing subscriptions
-
8
Repayment of borrowings
(8)
(8)
Change in net cash position related to financing activities (C)
(869)
(810)
Foreign currency translation adjustment (D)
110
(55)
CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (A) + (B) + (C) + (D)
1,978
345
Net cash position at the beginning of the period
4,717
4,372
Net cash position at the end of the period
6,695
4,717
CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION
1,978
345
REMINDER
2021 HALF YEAR KEY FIGURES
In millions of euros
H1 2021
H1 2020
H1 2019
Revenue
4,235
2,488
3,284
Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1
70.2 %
(24.2) %
15.1 %
Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1)
76.7 %
(24.9) %
12.0 %
Recurring operating income (2)
1,722
535
1,144
As a % of revenue
40.7 %
21.5 %
34.8 %
Operating income
1,722
535
1,144
As a % of revenue
40.7 %
21.5 %
34.8 %
Net profit – Group share
1,174
335
754
As a % of revenue
27.7 %
13.5 %
23.0 %
Operating cash flows
1,487
634
971
Investments (excluding financial investments)
214
162
170
Adjusted free cash flow (3)
1,236
27
618
Equity – Group share
8,024
6,340
5,763
Net cash position (4)
5,326
3,742
3,532
Restated net cash position (5)
5,521
3,922
3,740
Workforce (number of employees)
16,966
15,698
14,751
(6) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying the average exchange rates of the previous period to the current period's revenue, for each currency.
(7) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by the group's General Management. It corresponds to the operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact likely to affect the understanding of the group's economic performance.
(8) Adjusted free cash flow corresponds to the sum of operating cash flows and change in working capital requirement, less operating investments and repayment of lease liabilities, as per IFRS cash flow statement.
(9) The net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents on the asset side of the balance sheet, less bank overdrafts presented within the short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liability side of the balance sheet. It does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.
(10) The restated net cash position corresponds to the net cash position, plus cash investments that do not meet IFRS criteria for cash equivalents as a result of their original maturity of more than three months, minus borrowings and financial liabilities.
Attachment