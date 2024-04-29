Hermès opens first Central Jersey location. Here's where

Princeton is already known as one of the most upscale communities in Central Jersey. Now, it has a new store for its high-earning residents.

Hermès, a luxury retailer that carries apparel, handbags, scarves, jewelry, perfume and other accessories, opened in Palmer Square on April 24.

The store marks the brand's first Central Jersey location, with other New Jersey locations at the Short Hills Mall and American Dream Mall.

Trophy rooms, saltwater pools: Most expensive homes that sold in Central NJ this year

The new Hermès at 17 Palmer Square West replaces Ann Taylor, which closed in 2021 after two decades at the location.

The store was designed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI and features wood details, herringbone floors, amd paintings by American artist Evan Hecox, French painter Maurice Taquoy, and American artist Ruby Wescoat.

Hermès is an 187-year-old brand with more than 40 stores in the United States.

Staff Reporter Jenna Intersimone: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Hermès opens first Central Jersey location in Princeton