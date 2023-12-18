Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,773.75
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,691.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,817.50
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.00
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.64
    +0.36 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2687
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4030
    +0.2620 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,204.71
    -617.89 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.94
    -41.28 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.73
    +4.37 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     

Hermes Pacific Investments First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.003 (vs UK£0.019 loss in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: UK£8.0k (up from UK£44.0k loss in 1H 2023).

  • EPS: UK£0.003 (up from UK£0.019 loss in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hermes Pacific Investments' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hermes Pacific Investments that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement