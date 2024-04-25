Hermes 1st quarter sales jump 17% on strong China demand

Mimosa Spencer
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) -Birkin bag maker Hermes reported a 17% surge in first-quarter sales on Thursday, sustaining a rapid growth rate from the previous quarter including in China, and underlining strong demand for high end luxury.

Sales rose to 3.81 billion euros ($4.08 billion) for the three months to March 31 and beat expectations for a 13% rise, according to consensus provider Visible Alpha.

One of the most consistent performers in the luxury goods sector, the fashion group is known for its ability to maintain strong growth even in the face of deteriorating economic conditions.

Its first-quarter growth far outpaced larger rival LVMH, showing the strength of businesses operating in the top end of the market and defying broader weakness in key market China.

"Hermes has produced another material beat to consensus today," said analysts at Bernstein.

Sales updates from several leading luxury groups including LVMH and Kering have offered little reassurance that Chinese demand for high-end fashion is bouncing back.

Consultancy Bain forecasts mid-single-digit percentage growth for China's luxury market this year, after 12% growth in 2023, when business boomed following the lifting of COVID-related lockdowns.

Hermes, which sells handbags priced at more than $10,000, said its sales in Asia excluding Japan grew 14%, and all other regions reported double-digit rises.

The company saw "slightly softer" traffic in China in March following the Chinese New Year holiday, Eric du Halgouet, executive vice-president finance, told journalists.

However strong demand from wealthier clients offset a reduction in purchases by those seeking more affordable silk items and fashion accessories, he said.

"Our more well-off clients continued to visit our stores," said du Halgouet, noting that average spending was higher.

Globally, the leather goods division, the company's largest, grew by 20% in the quarter, driven by new models such as the Constance Elan bag.

After holding back while Chanel, LVMH-owned Dior and Louis Vuitton raised prices of their handbags more aggressively during the pandemic, Hermes started raising prices more significantly from last year.

This year's increase of 8% will provide it with a tailwind, added the Bernstein analysts.

Hermes has a higher valuation than rivals with a 12 month forward price-to-earnings ratio based on projected earnings of 51, according to LSEG data. That compares with LVMH at 24 and Kering at 16.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Dominique Patton, Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Morning Bid: Gearing up for the tech roller-coaster ride

    Tech stocks are yet again set to sway the wider markets after a lacklustre forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms sparked a broad sell-off across regions. Asian tech stocks followed suit and were down 2%, with tech heavy Taiwan and South Korean stocks both down 1%. Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas SA and Barclays Plc are due to report their earnings and the focus will be on their net interest margin especially with interest rates in Europe and UK priced to fall in the second half of the year.

  • AstraZeneca leaps after smashing first quarter forecasts

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca sailed past market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, boosted by demand for its blockbuster drugs and steady sales from partnered medicines, and sending its shares up over 5%. CEO Pascal Soriot has rebuilt the company's pipeline of new drugs since taking the helm more than a decade ago, to make blockbusters such as lung cancer drug Tagrisso, leukaemia drug Calquence and Farxiga for diabetes. Combined revenue from partnered medicines, such as breast cancer therapy Enhertu with Daiichi Sankyo and asthma medicine Tezspire with Amgen, jumped more than 60% in the quarter, bolstering overall growth.

  • Toyota partners with Tencent to appeal to young Chinese drivers

    Toyota Motor on Thursday said it will partner Chinese gaming and social media leader Tencent in China, as the Japanese automaker aims to meet younger consumers' taste for technology-enhanced cars. The partnership highlights how competitive China has become for overseas automakers, even for globe-spanning giants such as Toyota. Tencent's technology will be included in a China-made passenger vehicle that will go on sale this year, said Toyota's Yiming Xu, a director for brand and communications for China.

  • Unilever beats first quarter sales forecasts, sticks to 2024 outlook

    (Reuters) -Unilever said on Thursday its first-quarter sales rose by a better than expected 4.4%, as one of the world's biggest consumer goods groups won back shoppers who had traded down to cheaper products. Unilever, which makes products ranging from Dove soaps to Hellmann's mayonnaise, increased its sales volumes by 2.2%, its second quarter of growth after several of declining volumes. Consumer goods companies are fighting to recover volumes lost after months of price increases introduced to pass higher input costs onto the customer.

  • Nestle misses sales estimates after hiking prices across the board

    LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle on Thursday missed first-quarter organic sales growth estimates, as the world's biggest packaged food company hiked prices and sold fewer products, particularly in North America. The maker of Maggi noodles, Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate wafer bars confirmed its 2024 guidance of organic sales growth of about 4% and a moderate increase in underlying trading profit margin. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, rose 1.4% in the first quarter ended March, the company said.

  • BHP to reshape copper market with Anglo bid

    London-listed miner Anglo American said on Thursday it had received an all-share buyout proposal from BHP Group, a deal that would make the world's biggest listed miner also the largest producer of copper globally. The deal, if agreed, would also trigger further transactions in the global mining industry, which has seen a flurry of mergers and acquisitions as companies look to raise exposure to metals deemed critical to the energy transition. Big read through for other copper producers clearly the global consolidation is on.

  • Barclays Q1 profit falls 12% as mortgage competition, trading slump hit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a 12% fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, as a squeeze on UK mortgage pricing, lower income from trading and a drought of M&A fees showed the difficulties it will face in delivering its first strategic revamp in a decade. The British bank reported pretax profit for the January-March period of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.84 billion), down from 2.6 billion pounds a year ago and narrowly above analysts' forecasts for 2.2 billion. Barclays is bidding to restore investor faith in its universal banking business model, after years of share price underperformance, clashes with activists over the role of its investment bank, and management turnover.

  • BHP Group makes $38.8 billion play for Anglo American, copper in focus

    BHP, the world's largest listed miner, will offer Anglo American shareholders 25.08 pounds per share, including 4.86 pounds apiece in Anglo Platinum shares and 3.40 apiece in Kumba shares, it said in a statement on Thursday. Anglo American earlier in the day said it had received an unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal from BHP, which it was currently reviewing.

  • Apple loses top spot in China market with shipments down 6.6% in Q1, data shows

    Honor and Huawei were tied for the top spot, with Honor's market share rising to 17.1% and Huawei's share climbing to 17%, IDC said, while the iPhone maker's market share fell to 15.6%. The IDC declares a statistical tie when the difference between the share of revenue or shipments between two or more vendors is 0.1% or less. "Apple's price promotions in the quarter were unable to mitigate the impact of the intense competition from Android players," Arthur Guo, senior research analyst at IDC China said in the report.

  • Analysts reset Microsoft stock price targets ahead of highly anticipated earnings

    Microsoft, which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company earlier this year, is looking to cement its AI market leadership.