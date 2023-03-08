U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Hermetic Packaging Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand from the Automotive, Electronics, and Aerospace Industries Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Hermetic Packaging Market

Hermetic Packaging Market
Hermetic Packaging Market

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hermetic Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hermetic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period to reach US$5.420 billion by 2027, from US$3.864 billion in 2020.

An increase in demand from the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries is expected to boost the hermetic packaging market.

Hermetic packaging is increasingly used to protect sensitive electrical parts, particularly in the automotive industry. For example, the hermetic seal is increasingly demanded by sensitive parts of the car which are prone to corrosion like air conditioning compressors, engine control, airbag igniters, seatbelt pre-tensioners, and others.

Furthermore, electronic components require metal, ceramic, and glass hermetic packaging that separates the micro electrical parts from the environment. Additionally, the use of hermetic seals in semiconductor devices is increasing as it protects the device from dust particles, pressure, shock, and vibration.

In addition, hermetic connectors are increasingly used in the aerospace industry as it is for terminals and headers within an airplane. Moreover, hermetic connectors ensure stability and integrity to delicate parts and are even used in fuel tanks to prevent seepage of fuel. Therefore, the end-user demand is increasing.

As per AMTEK's annual report, its EMG brand which specializes in automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects with wide applications of electronic packaging used in aerospace, defense, and medical recorded nets sales of US$890,737 million in 2021 in the United States. Hence, hermetic glass packaging, seal packaging, and metal can packaging for sensors and batteries witnessed an increase in demand from the electronic sector.

However, heaviness in glass packaging can break the packaging and contaminate the finished product, and corrosion that can affect metal packaging can hinder the hermetic packaging market.

Market Developments:

  • QnnectT which is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management acquired Hermetic Solutions Group in November 2022. It expanded Qnnect's offerings into hermetic packages and augmented its existing portfolio of specialty interconnect solutions.

  • SCHOTT launched hermetic packaging for augmented reality in San Francisco, USA, in January 2022 for RGB laser chips and MEMS mirrors in AR/VR/MR. The innovative packaging aims to enhance optoelectronic performance for augmented reality light engine systems.

  • Hermetic Solutions Group which is a global provider of highly engineered performance and protection solutions for mission-critical microelectronics acquired FilConn which is a leading manufacturer of precision high-reliability connectors, in September 2021.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to gain a significant share of the hermetic packaging market.

North America witnessed an increase in hermetic packaging as a result of increasing demand from the aerospace and electronic sectors. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income of people increased air transport in the region which requires constant protection of airplanes from the environment employing hermetic seal headers, connectors, and terminals. As per Teledyne Technologies, its aerospace and defense electronics accounted for 14% of sales in 2021. Additionally, CPS Technologies recorded US$11 million in orders for hermetic packaging in 2021, particularly hermetic packaging for aerospace, defense, and power electronics were increasingly demanded. Furthermore, technological advancements in hermetic packaging such as robotics hermetic packaging and laser hermetic packaging are gaining momentum.

Market Segmentation:
By Configuration

  • Multilayer Ceramic Packages

  • Metal Can Packages

  • Pressed Ceramic packages

By Type

  • Ceramic Metal sealing

  • Glass metal Sealing

  • Passivation Glass

  • Transponder Glass

  • Reed Glass

By Application

  • Transistors

  • Lasers

  • Photo Diodes

  • Airbag Ignitors

  • Others

By End-Use Industry

  • Military and Defence

  • Aerospace

  • Automotive

  • Energy

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Taiwan

  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$3.86 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.42 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.9%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, BY CONFIGURATION

6. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE

7. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

9. HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • SCHOTT AG

  • AMETEK

  • Amkor Technology

  • Texas Instruments

  • Teledyne Microelectronics

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • Materion Corporation

  • Egide

  • Micross Components

  • Legacy Technologies

  • Hermetic Solutions Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oadbb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


