Hermetic Packaging Market Worth USD 5.12 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hermetic Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The growing transformation in businesses owing to acceptance of integrated automation systems will have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Hermetic Packaging Market by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages), by Type (Passivation Glass, Reed Glass, Transponder Glass, Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS), by Application (Transistors, Sensors, Lasers, Airbag Ignitors), by Industry (Military & Defense, Aeronautics & Space, Automotive, Energy & Nuclear Safety), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". The market size stood at USD 3.76 Billion in 2021.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Hermetic Packaging Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Protect Against Various Environmental Conditions to Drive Market

Hermetic packaging prevents different environmental events such as grime, humidity, shifts in atmospheric pressure, and other biological hazards that could likewise harm delicate electronics or disrupt electrical references within hermetic products. Product applications whose disrupted operation could lead to catastrophic outcomes and are susceptible to extreme environmental conditions need to be hermetically packaged. The speed of adoption of hermetic packaging for protecting sensitive electronic elements is high and is predicted to increase further during the projected period. It is a key factor driving the Hermetic Packaging Market.

Broad Applicability in the Packaging Process Aids Growing Market

Regarding the broad applicability in the packaging process of growing sectors, the usage of Hermetic Packaging in different growing industries is another important factor for driving the Hermetic Packaging market to develop. Foods, pharmaceuticals, and particular chemicals need packaging that carries a seal against the flow of gases. Hermetic packaging contains barrier packaging and vacuum packaging of food goods which is a significant function in the conservation of the products. Hermetic Packaging is engaged in Building and infrastructure expansion. Buildings created with endurable architecture regulations use airtight technologies to preserve energy. It is a key factor boost the Hermetic Packaging Market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Investment in AI Research to Augment Growth in Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large retail supply chain. The increased government expenditure on the aerospace and defence industry by the government in the region is expected to boost the hermetic packaging market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments in hermetic packaging by major companies will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe.

List Of Prominent Players in the Hermetic Packaging Market:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (US)

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

SCHOTT (Germany)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Materion Corporation (US)

Egide (France)

Micross Components Inc. (US)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Legacy Technologies Inc. (US)

Recent Developments:

1. July 2018: Schott has entered into an agreement to acquire Primoceler, a Finnish specialist in glass micro bonding, to advance its competence in the field of hermetic packaging.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.76 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5 % from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Configuration: - Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages



Type: - Passivation Glass, Reed Glass, Transponder Glass, Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS), Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM)



Application: - Transistors, Sensors, Lasers, Airbag Ignitors, Photo Diodes, Oscillating Crystals, MEMS Switch, Others



Industry: - Military & Defense, Aeronautics & Space, Automotive, Energy & Nuclear Safety, Medical, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

