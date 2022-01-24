U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.25
    +15.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,241.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,486.75
    +60.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    +8.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.74
    +3.15 (+12.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5300
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,009.90
    -866.48 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.87
    +561.19 (+231.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.37
    -44.76 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Hermetic Packaging Market Worth USD 5.12 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hermetic Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The growing transformation in businesses owing to acceptance of integrated automation systems will have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Hermetic Packaging Market by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages), by Type (Passivation Glass, Reed Glass, Transponder Glass, Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS), by Application (Transistors, Sensors, Lasers, Airbag Ignitors), by Industry (Military & Defense, Aeronautics & Space, Automotive, Energy & Nuclear Safety), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 3.76 Billion in 2021.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hermetic-packaging-market-1218/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Hermetic Packaging Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Hermetic Packaging Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/hermetic-packaging-market-1218/1

Benefits of Purchasing Hermetic Packaging Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Overview:

Protect Against Various Environmental Conditions to Drive Market

Hermetic packaging prevents different environmental events such as grime, humidity, shifts in atmospheric pressure, and other biological hazards that could likewise harm delicate electronics or disrupt electrical references within hermetic products. Product applications whose disrupted operation could lead to catastrophic outcomes and are susceptible to extreme environmental conditions need to be hermetically packaged. The speed of adoption of hermetic packaging for protecting sensitive electronic elements is high and is predicted to increase further during the projected period. It is a key factor driving the Hermetic Packaging Market.

Broad Applicability in the Packaging Process Aids Growing Market

Regarding the broad applicability in the packaging process of growing sectors, the usage of Hermetic Packaging in different growing industries is another important factor for driving the Hermetic Packaging market to develop. Foods, pharmaceuticals, and particular chemicals need packaging that carries a seal against the flow of gases. Hermetic packaging contains barrier packaging and vacuum packaging of food goods which is a significant function in the conservation of the products. Hermetic Packaging is engaged in Building and infrastructure expansion. Buildings created with endurable architecture regulations use airtight technologies to preserve energy. It is a key factor boost the Hermetic Packaging Market.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Investment in AI Research to Augment Growth in Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large retail supply chain. The increased government expenditure on the aerospace and defence industry by the government in the region is expected to boost the hermetic packaging market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments in hermetic packaging by major companies will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hermetic-packaging-market-1218

List Of Prominent Players in the Hermetic Packaging Market:

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (US)

  • AMETEK, Inc. (US)

  • SCHOTT (Germany)

  • Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

  • Materion Corporation (US)

  • Egide (France)

  • Micross Components Inc. (US)

  • Teledyne Technologies (US)

  • Legacy Technologies Inc. (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Hermetic Packaging Market?

  • How will the Hermetic Packaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Hermetic Packaging Market?

  • What are the Hermetic Packaging market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Hermetic Packaging Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

1. July 2018: Schott has entered into an agreement to acquire Primoceler, a Finnish specialist in glass micro bonding, to advance its competence in the field of hermetic packaging.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hermetic-packaging-market-1218/contact-analyst

This market titled “Hermetic Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.76 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 5.12 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.5 % from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Configuration: - Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages

Type: - Passivation Glass, Reed Glass, Transponder Glass, Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS), Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM)

Application: - Transistors, Sensors, Lasers, Airbag Ignitors, Photo Diodes, Oscillating Crystals, MEMS Switch, Others

Industry: - Military & Defense, Aeronautics & Space, Automotive, Energy & Nuclear Safety, Medical, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hermetic-packaging-market-1218/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Netflix Stock Crashes 22%: Is It a Good Value Stock?

    Management has finally acknowledged that subscriber growth is slowing. Yet that may not be a problem for Netflix stock, which suddenly trades at a very modest earnings multiple.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.