Hernia Repair Devices Market to Record $ 1.99 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Atrium Medical Corp. and B. Braun Melsungen AG Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Hernia Repair Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The "Hernia Repair Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the hernia repair devices market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.99 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of hernia is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as complications and risks associated with hernia repair devices will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The hernia repair devices market report is segmented by product (hernia repair mesh products and hernia repair fixation devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for hernia repair devices in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Atrium Medical Corp. - The company offers hernia repair devices such as C-QUR Mesh, Kugel Patch, Physiomesh.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers hernia repair devices namely Optilene Mesh, Optilene Mesh LP Blue, Omyra Mesh, Mesh Elastic Blue, and Premilene Mesh.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Cook Group Inc.

  • Cousin-Biotech

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Surgical Clips Market – Global surgical clips market is segmented by end-users (hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Global Anesthesia Drugs Market – Global anesthesia drugs market is segmented by ROA (parenteral, inhalational, and others), type (local and regional and general anesthesia), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

