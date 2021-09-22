Hernia Repair Devices Market to Record $ 1.99 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Atrium Medical Corp. and B. Braun Melsungen AG Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Hernia Repair Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio

The potential growth difference for the hernia repair devices market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.99 billion.

The potential growth difference for the hernia repair devices market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.99 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of hernia is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as complications and risks associated with hernia repair devices will challenge market growth.

The hernia repair devices market report is segmented by product (hernia repair mesh products and hernia repair fixation devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for hernia repair devices in North America.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Atrium Medical Corp. - The company offers hernia repair devices such as C-QUR Mesh, Kugel Patch, Physiomesh.

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers hernia repair devices namely Optilene Mesh, Optilene Mesh LP Blue, Omyra Mesh, Mesh Elastic Blue, and Premilene Mesh.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cook Group Inc.

Cousin-Biotech

