U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.67
    +105.24 (+2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,264.95
    +774.06 (+2.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,161.37
    +345.94 (+3.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.50
    +61.63 (+3.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    +3.31 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +33.70 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    +0.62 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    +0.0160 (+1.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    -0.0380 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0156 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2160
    -0.4040 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,025.47
    +640.00 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.05
    +9.61 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Hero Digital Honored as Optimizely's Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year

·2 min read

Optimizely's Partner Awards recognize partners with exceptional expertise in driving innovation and customer success with Optimizely solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital transformation company, announced today that it has been honored as Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America. Optimizely's Partner Awards aim to recognize partners with exceptional expertise driving innovation and customer success using Optimizely's solutions, specifically including the adoption of the Optimizely Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

Hero Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hero Digital)
Hero Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hero Digital)

"We're thrilled to be Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America," said David Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital. "This recognition underscores Hero Digital's commitment to customer success through industry-leading digital transformation and the best customer experiences."

With Optimizely, Hero Digital ensures its clients receive best-in-class customer experience capabilities including content creation, data management, commerce, and real-time testing.

"I would like to extend a sincere congratulations to Hero Digital on behalf of Optimizely," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Hero Digital's CX innovation and deep expertise in advanced test and learn solutions brings a unique offering to our joint customers looking to drive digital transformation through exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to building on our recent shared success to create value for more brands in 2023."

The winners of Optimizely's Partner Awards were announced at Opticon's 2022 Executive Partner Forum. To learn more about Hero Digital, please visit https://herodigital.com/.

About Hero Digital
Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

Media Contact:
Richie Roesner
richie.roesner@walkersands.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hero-digital-honored-as-optimizelys-digital-experience-solution-partner-of-the-year-301640526.html

SOURCE Hero Digital

Recommended Stories

  • Meta pushes Reels monetization with new ad formats

    Meta Platforms Inc announced a series of new ad formats on Tuesday, aimed at creating new revenue streams for the short video and business messaging products that it has identified as key to growth this year. In a blog post, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said it was starting tests for a new skippable "post-loop" video ad format to play after its TikTok-like short video product Reels, which it has been promoting heavily. Describing the company's business strategy at a press event, Meta executives said the new formats could lure Reels creators with ways to earn money from ad placements next to their videos.

  • Oklahoma City’s Only High-End Painting Franchise is Black-Owned, Committed to ‘Leaving the Door Open’ for Others to Follow

    An entrepreneur paints a realistic picture of what it takes to own a franchise.

  • Visa She's Next Grant Program Returns to Help Women Entrepreneurs Navigate New Business Challenges

    Today, Visa Canada announced the fourth round of its She's Next Grant Program to support women-owned small businesses (SBs) in Canada. Together with IFundWomen, women entrepreneurs can apply for the opportunity to receive one of 10 $10,000 CAD grants, along with one year of mentorship to further develop their business. The grant program begins today and is open until October 25, inviting Canadian women entrepreneurs in any sector to apply.

  • E-commerce software bundler Carbon6 Technologies grabs $66M in equity, debt

    Businesses can use dozens of separate software tools to manage their day-to-day operations. Carbon6 Technologies estimates that for smaller businesses, like e-commerce marketplace companies, that can be between eight and 15 custom SaaS tools, which can cost anywhere from several thousand dollars to tens of thousands per year. Instead of continuing to buy each business, inventory and advertising management tool separately, Carbon6 Technologies’ co-founders Justin Cobb, Kazi Ahmed and Naseem Saloojee believe all of them should live under one umbrella.

  • Wishpond Provides Corporate Update on the Completed Integration of its Viral Loops Acquisition and Resulting Growth

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the integration of its recently acquired subsidiary, Viral Loops Technologies Inc. ("Viral Loops"), resulting in improving growth in the combined businesses due to greater cross selling and bundling opportunities with larger deal sizes. Viral Loops is witnessing increasing revenue and customer growth since being a

  • ETFs Add $23B in September

    But U.S. exchange-traded fund inflows plummeted 46% from August amid market rout.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Who Invented The Windshield Wiper? Hint: It Wasn't A Man

    Mary Anderson was ahead of her time. She was also dreaming like an entrepreneur. And problem-solving like an inventor.

  • South Korea’s Naver to Acquire Poshmark For $1.2 Billion

    The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2023 and is subject to approval by stockholders.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?

    The largest crypto by market capitalization was down slightly in the opening days of the historically strong month for its price.

  • What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC

    The crypto firm scored a procedural victory last week in part of its legal defense against the SEC. But it may not help its case.

  • Even 'Safe' Stablecoins Might Pose Financial Stability Risk, New York Fed Says

    The rise of Circle’s USDC stablecoin – as opposed to the controversial Tether (USDT) – is a threat to the broader financial system, as it could increase the chance of run risks from smaller issuers, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wrote in a new paper published Monday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September

    U.S. stocks kicked off October on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015.

  • EU's ESMA Raises Alarm Bells Over Growing Crypto Use as It Prepares for New Powers

    The European Securities and Markets Authority is worried about consumer rip-offs, as well as novel risks like hacks and consensus manipulation

  • Home Builders Offer to Sell Homes in Bulk at Discount to Investors

    As mortgage rates hit a 15-year high and individual buyers back away, builders look to unload both planned and completed homes.

  • U.S. labor market starts to cool; job openings post biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August, suggesting that the labor market was starting to cool as the economy grapples with higher interest rates aimed at dampening demand and taming inflation. There were 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person in August, down from two in July, while layoffs remained low, signs of a still-tight labor market. "Even as higher interest rates and inflation, and weaker business and consumer confidence are beginning to tamp down labor market activity, the labor market still remains healthy," said Sophia Koropeckyj, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

  • Japanese Yen Extends Slide Past 145 Per Dollar

    The yen is on a losing streak again. The Japanese currency fell for a third consecutive session Monday, losing 0.3% and breaking through 145 yen per dollar. That put it within striking distance of a new 24-year low. Last month, the yen tumbled as low as 145.89 per dollar, according to Tullett Prebon data, the weakest since August 1998. The fall prompted Japan [to intervene in the market](https://www.wsj.com/articles/japan-intervenes-in-currency-market-to-support-yen-11663836942), spending about

  • Goldman Sachs Sees ‘Historic Value’ in Singapore Rate Premiums

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said tighter liquidity has created “historic value” in Singapore interest rates.Interest rates on the Singapore dollar have risen above those on the currency basket that the Monetary Authority of Singapore is estimated to manage its currency against for the first time in decades, Goldman strategists Jonathan Sequeira, Rina Jio and Andrew Tilton, wrote in a research note dated Oct. 1.The “highly unusual” positive rate differentials price in an annual deprec